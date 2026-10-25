Niger imposes curfew on petrol sales amid national fuel shortage

Niger’s government has announced an overnight curfew on the sale of petrol across the country, except at designated stations.

As of this week, they are not able to sell fuel between nine at night and six in the morning to enable suppliers, including the Nigerien Petroleum Company (Sonidep), to restock them.

It said this temporary measure aimed to improve the smooth running of operations while guaranteeing deliveries and the availability of petrol, following a countrywide shortage.

But the measure is impacting taxis drivers, like Moussa Idé Boubacar, who said he has not been able to make his payments for two days.

“Normally, we generate revenue of around 20,000 a day, of which 8,000 is for payments and 12,000 is for fuel. With this shortage, we’ve had some management issues,” he said.

As the fuel shortage spread, motorists have been facing increasingly long queues at stations.

Residents in the capital, Niamey, and elsewhere said this was disrupting daily life, making it difficult to get to work and carry out their daily activities.

The taxi union, Synctaxi, has called for the new curfew to be relaxed for operators who are struggling to make ends meet.

“To obtain fuel, you need authorisation. The petrol station must be open around the clock,” said it secretary-general, Ganda Sanda.

“We are appealing to the governorate and the governor as well to reconsider because it does not suit us,” he said.

Sanda added that the union wanted to draw the authorities’ attention to the fact that the transport sector “makes a significant contribution to the country’s development”.

In addition to the curfew, the sale of fuel in jerry cans outside stations has also been prohibited in all areas that have at least one petrol station.

The authorities have called on Nigeriens to show “understanding and civic-mindedness” saying the measures were aimed at improving supply.