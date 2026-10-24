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New Tumaini Ebola vaccine trial launches in Bunia as DRC struggles

A health workers checks the temperature of a man before administering a dose of the Tumaini vaccine against Ebola virus, in Ituri, Congo, Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Democratic Republic Of Congo

A clinical trial for a new Ebola vaccine launched in Bunia, in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ituri Province, on Saturday, as the country struggles to contain the deadliest and fastest-growing Ebola outbreak in its history.

The TUMAiNi trial will evaluate candidate vaccines against Ebola caused by the Bundibugyo virus among contacts of confirmed cases.

Major General Kasongo Gaby, governor of Ituri Province said the launch of the trial marked a significant moment in the fight against the outbreak.

“This event is of particular importance. It reflects our shared determination not to passively accept health threats, but to mobilise all available resources,” he said.

The trial is led by the National Institute for Biomedical Research (INRB), which serves as Congo’s national public health laboratory, with technical, scientific and logistical support from the World Health Organization.

Since the outbreak was declared in mid-May, the DRC has confirmed more than 9,000 cases of Ebola. Kenya has reported nine cases and Nigeria confirmed its first case this week. Uganda was declared Ebola-free in August after reporting 20 cases.

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