Nigeria confirms first Ebola case as outbreak spreads across Africa

Nigeria has confirmed its first Ebola case in the latest outbreak sweeping Africa, as Kenya reported its ninth infection and health officials warned of a growing regional threat.

Nigerian Health Minister Muhammad Ali Pate said Tuesday that laboratory tests had confirmed an imported case in a woman who travelled from Uganda to the capital, Abuja.

"We are confirming that there has been one imported case of Ebola virus disease in the federal capital territory. The laboratory confirmation was received today, the reconfirmation."

Pate said the woman began experiencing symptoms on October 7 and sought treatment at a private medical facility four days later. Her condition progressed before further testing confirmed the infection. She is now in isolation and receiving medical care.

"The patient is a woman who had travel history to Eastern Africa, to Uganda in particular, and came back, had symptoms that commenced on the 7th of October. On the 11th, she attended a private facility where she was being taken care of. Her symptoms progressed and further tests indicated that she had the Ebola virus disease. She is in isolation and she is receiving quality medical care."

Nigerian authorities said contact tracing was under way, with 44 close contacts identified for monitoring.

The case comes as the Bundibugyo strain outbreak, first declared in the Democratic Republic of Congo in May, continues to spread across central, eastern and now western Africa.

Kenya confirmed its ninth case on Tuesday, involving a 24-year-old man who was a close family member of the outbreak's first victim. He was already in quarantine when symptoms developed and was isolated and treated following confirmation.

Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention Director General Jean Kaseya described the outbreak as an extremely serious threat, urging the international community to provide funding, medical supplies and health workers.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has reported more than 9,000 confirmed cases and 4,381 deaths, according to health authorities.

Nigeria's latest case marks the country's first recorded Ebola infection since 2014, raising concerns about further transmission as public health teams work to identify and monitor potential contacts.