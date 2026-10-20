Egypt parliament delays debate on possible Saudi military support

Egypt's parliament on Monday delayed a debate on President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's request to authorise military support for Saudi Arabia until next week, state media reported, after an emergency session ended without a decision a day earlier.

The sessions over the past two days were convened after Sisi asked lawmakers to approve military support for Saudi Arabia if requested by the kingdom, which has come under near-daily attacks from Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.

"House Speaker Hisham Badawi has adjourned the second parliamentary session dedicated to discussing authorisation for taking necessary measures to support and assist the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, with discussions set to resume on October 26," the state-run Al-Akhbar newspaper reported.

Two lawmakers told AFP on Sunday that no decision was reached during the session in order to "give all lawmakers the opportunity to speak and express their views", adding that most parliamentarians supported the proposal.

The Egyptian Social Democratic Party, an opposition party with nearly a dozen seats in parliament, said it had instructed its parliamentary bloc to abstain from voting.

While describing solidarity with Saudi Arabia as "firm", the party said any deployment of Egyptian forces abroad should be guided by "specific objectives, clear information" on the mission's scope and duration, and "an accurate assessment of the potential risks to the lives of our soldiers".

It added that any external military commitment should be subject to "a clear assessment" of its costs, risks and financial implications, citing Egypt's economic pressures.

Sisi on Saturday said it was "inconceivable" for Cairo to stand by while the kingdom's security and stability were threatened.

The decade-plus war between the Houthis and a Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's internationally recognised government reignited in July.

The Houthis seized much of Yemen's Red Sea coastline in September and have since launched attacks on Saudi Arabia, including strikes on state oil giant Aramco and Riyadh's international airport, where 13 people were killed on October 10.

Sisi said Egypt was not seeking to "confront or attack anyone", adding: "We are speaking only about defence."