Ethiopia PM warns Eritrea of 'severe consequences' if supports enemies

Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned Eritrea on Monday that it faces "severe consequences" if it continues to support rebels in his country.

Rebels in the northern Tigray state of Ethiopia launched an offensive against the federal government last month, but were ultimately forced to retreat and lost control of the state.

The fighting raised fears of a regional war, as the rebels had the backing of neighbouring Eritrea, which deployed thousands of troops in Ethiopian territory. But they were also forced to retreat after being pounded by drone attacks.

Abiy has largely refused to comment on the weeks of conflict in the north of the country, but gave a speech in the local language, Tigrinya, on Monday in which he warned Eritrea against further interference.

"Serving as a base for Ethiopia’s enemies instead of being a partner in development will not bring benefits. I believe that ignoring our calls will have very, very, very severe consequences," Abiy said.

The rebels of the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF), who had controlled the northern state for decades, have abandoned its cities, and a new federally-appointed administration was put in place on Friday.

The new mayor of the state capital, Mekelle, told AFP on Monday they will hold elections within six months.

"Our role is to create the right conditions for elections by ensuring peace and stability across Tigray," mayor Shishay Amare told AFP.

The TPLF once ruled all of Ethiopia, until Abiy, who hails from the central Oromia region, took power in 2018.

"The TPLF did not exist 50 years ago, and now its existence is coming to an end," Abiy said.

"We will carry out development across all parts of Tigray. Until a regular administration is established through elections, our people should preserve their unity and institutions," he added.

Rebel-controlled Tigray did not take part in the nationwide parliamentary elections in June, which saw Abiy and his Prosperity Party returned to power with an overwhelming victory against a largely neutered opposition.

Eritrea gained independence from Ethiopia in 1993. It now fears landlocked Ethiopia will invade to seize access to the Red Sea.

"When Eritrea was part of Ethiopia, its cities were vibrant and beautiful. Today, Eritrean cities seem like ghost towns," Abiy said in the speech.

"Good neighbourly relations and partnership are the only way forward."