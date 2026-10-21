Senegalese workers protest rising living costs ahead of three-day general strike

Around 150 people marched in Dakar at the call of trade union federations, demanding that authorities implement previously reached agreements and address workers’ financial concerns.

The demonstration comes amid growing frustration over the rising cost of living and declining purchasing power, with unions preparing for a 72-hour general strike beginning Wednesday.

Sara Konaré, secretary general of Senegal’s National Union of Petroleum and Gas Workers, said the scale of the mobilisation reflected growing unity among trade unions and accused authorities of failing to engage with workers.

Ndeye Seck Fall, who manages a dialysis centre, warned that the planned strike could severely disrupt healthcare services, leaving patients with limited options for treatment.

She said many Senegalese could struggle to afford private healthcare if public services were paralysed.

The mobilisation comes as Senegal prepares to host the Youth Olympic Games, adding pressure on authorities to address the unions’ demands as workers threaten further disruption.