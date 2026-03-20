Uganda: Rhinos return to Kidepo Valley Park for first time since 1983

Ugandan wildlife authorities have reintroduced rhinos into a remote protected area where they were once poached into extinction, an event seen by conservationists as a milestone in efforts to support the recovery of a species threatened by poaching.

A tranquilised rhino falls to the ground, and after a few minutes is surrounded by rangers.

Moving a rhino is no mean feat.

On Tuesday, two southern white rhinos from a private ranch in Uganda were reintroduced into Kidepo Valley National Park in the country's northeast. Two more rhinos in metallic crates arrived there on Thursday.

There have been no rhinos in Kidepo Valley National Park since 1983, the result of poaching.

But a private ranch in central Uganda — the Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary — has been breeding the large mammals since 2005. That program has succeeded over the years.

“This moment marks the beginning of a new rhino story for Kidepo Valley National Park,” said James Musinguzi, executive director of the Uganda Wildlife Authority.

“We are deeply grateful to our conservation partners whose technical expertise, financial support and logistical contributions have made this milestone possible," he added.

Musinguzi explained that although the Kidepo Valley was once home to Northern White rhinos, that sub species is technically extinct with only two females being kept in a secure private conservancy in Kenya, known as Ol Pejeta, so the decision was made to move Southern White rhinos instead.

"The Kidepo Valley conservation area used to be occupied by the Northern White rhino species which is the sub species of the white rhino but now we are taking the Southern White rhino because the Northern White rhino, as you may know, we are remaining with only two in the whole world - two old females which are in Ol Pejeta here in Kenya", he said.

A trial is ongoing to develop embryos in the lab from an egg and sperm previously collected from white rhinos and transferring it into a surrogate female rhino.

Local wildlife authorities collaborated with multiple conservation groups, including Global Conservation, to relocate some rhinos from Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary to another sanctuary inside Kidepo Valley National Park, more than 400 kilometers (250 miles) away.

The rhinos' new habitat has fence lines, access roads and fire management infrastructure. Poaching remains a problem in Uganda’s protected areas, although enhanced security measures have curbed incidents over the years said Musinguzi.

“So we have stepped up the security, one by using technology, we have put in place strict anti poaching measures use of technology, beefing up the numbers of the rangers on the ground, working with the communities - we have carried out massive awareness about the community to show them the positive impact that comes with these rhinos, they are going to be beneficiaries," he explained.

A tourism magnet?

Eric Awich lives near the Kidepo National Park and is excited to see the arrival of the rhinos to his region.

“To me personally my father was a conservationist in Kidepo National Park. He was a ranger but previously my grandfather told me that the rhinos were here they got extinct in the early 70s. But however, to me now personally when I saw the translocation of the rhinos, I was one of them who was overwhelmed and I actually appreciate the management of UWA to actually support Kidepo with the extinct animals," he said.

The community will benefit from increased tourism, he added: "These rhinos still will bring more tourists to Kidepo that will bring more money to our community.”

More rhinos are expected to be relocated there later this year, including some from Kenya.

Rhinos are targeted by poachers who kill them because of the high demand for rhino horn products for medicinal and other uses in parts of Asia.

Studies indicate that rhino horn products sold through illegal markets sometimes fetch higher prices than gold.