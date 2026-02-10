South Africa reports 16% drop in rhino poaching for 2025

South Africa has announced a significant 16% national decline in rhino poaching for 2025, crediting intensified anti-trafficking efforts and integrated strategies, even as certain regions faced severe increases.

Minister Willie Aucamp reported 352 rhinos were poached in 2025, down from 420 in 2024. While the national trend is positive, stark regional disparities exist.

Mpumalanga province, largely within Kruger National Park, saw poaching nearly double to 178 animals.

Conversely, KwaZulu-Natal’s Hluhluwe-iMfolozi Park saw a dramatic drop from 198 to 63 incidents.

Integrated Strategies and Technology

Officials attribute successes to a multi-faceted approach.

Key measures included strategic dehorning, enhanced detection via advanced camera networks and sensors, and an Integrity Implementation Plan featuring mandatory polygraph tests for park law-enforcement personnel to root out corruption.

Legal and International Cooperation

The decline is also bolstered by stronger legal prosecution.

A dedicated prosecutors' group is consolidating cases to target organized crime networks, leading to longer imprisonment terms.

South Africa’s collaborative international efforts were recognized with the Asia Environmental Enforcement Award, highlighting its role in combatting transboundary wildlife crime.