Aid enters Gaza through Rafah as Palestinians struggle to access supplies

Aid continues to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing, although many Palestinians continue to struggle to access supplies. The first phase of the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas is set to end Saturday, with no clear plan for what follows. Talks for Phase 2, which could involve hostage-prisoner exchanges, a lasting truce, and a full Israeli military withdrawal withdrawal, have not yet begun. An official suggests that simply starting negotiations could extend the ceasefire, but delays in prisoner releases and ongoing disputes have created uncertainty.