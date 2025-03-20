Italy airlifts nine Palestinian children from Gaza for life-saving treatment

An Italian Air Force KC-767 transported nine Palestinian children in urgent need of medical care from Gaza to Milan, where they were swiftly transferred to top hospitals across the country. The mission, part of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, is providing life-saving treatment to young patients, many of whom require oncology care. Italy’s Air Squadron General Alberto Biavati praised the operation, calling it 'a moment of national pride'. Another flight carrying nine more children is expected in the coming days, bringing the total to 18 patients. Italy has played a key role in humanitarian efforts for Gaza’s war victims, facilitating evacuations through the European Union Border Assistance Mission for the Rafah Crossing Point (EUBAM-Rafah), coordinating joint airlifts with Jordan, and delivering aid via the Cyprus Maritime Corridor. With over 350 Palestinian civilians already evacuated, Italy remains committed to providing critical medical assistance to those in need.