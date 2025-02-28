Welcome to Africanews

Protests erupt as Iowa bill threatens gender identity protections

Iowa lawmakers are considering a bill to remove gender identity protections from the state's civil rights code, sparking protests at the Capitol. Hundreds of demonstrators rallied against the bill, facing a heavy police presence. The bill moved quickly through the legislature despite opposition from LGBTQ+ advocates. If passed, Iowa would be the first state to reverse such protections. This move follows Republican-led efforts to restrict transgender rights, aligning with similar laws in other states and past Trump-era policies, many of which face legal challenges.

Gender transgender USA Donald Trump

