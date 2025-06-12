Mali: Assimi Goita could soon be president until 2030 - without an election

Assimi Goita has been president of the transitional government since 28 May 2021. But now, he is likely to continue in this role until at least 2030 - without ever having been elected by the Malian population.

Having come to power following two military coups in 2020 and 2021, Goita received political backing from key allies last month to remain in power potentially indefinitely.

And on Wednesday, the Malian Council of Ministers approved a law that would see his mandate extended until at least 2030, and make it "renewable".

Crucially, Goita would continue heading the government without having been elected by voters.

Goita and the military junta initially committed to returning power to civil society by the end of 2024, but political elections have not taken place nor been announced.

The law now needs to be examined by the National Transitional Council.