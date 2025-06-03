Welcome to Africanews

Mali suspends artisanal gold mining activities during rainy season

By Rédaction Africanews

Mali

Mali has suspended artisanal gold mining activities from June to September, to protect workers from landslides during the rainy season, the Malian mines ministry said on Tuesday. 

The ministry said meteorological services have forecast heavy rains from 15 June 15 to 30 September 2025.

A spokesperson for the ministry told Reuters that safety reasons motivated the decision. 

The Malian government suspended the granting of new artisanal mining permits to foreigners in March, after two accidents killed dozens of people, mostly women.  

More than 70 people had died in January 2024, when a tunnel collapsed in an unregulated gold mine.

Deadly accidents are frequent as artisanal miners often use old-fashion and unregulated methods of digging. Illegal mining also increases safety risks.

Artisanal mining in West Africa has increased in recent years due to growing demand and rising prices.

The Malian government is trying to regain control over the country's gold resources, and is currently involved in a legal battle against Canadian gold giant Barrick.

Mali’s 2024 gold production was estimated at around 51 metric tons, a 23% drop from the year before. 

The country remains one of Africa’s main gold producers. 

Additional sources • Reuters

