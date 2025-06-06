Wagner group announces withdrawal from Mali after “mission accomplished”

Russia’s Wagner mercenary group says it is leaving Mali, declaring its mission to support the country’s military against jihadist insurgents “accomplished.” In a statement, Wagner claimed it had stabilized the country, destroyed terrorist infrastructure, and trained local forces.

The group began operating in Mali in 2021, shortly after French forces withdrew. Its presence was welcomed by the ruling junta but drew international criticism over alleged human rights abuses, including the 2022 Moura massacre — claims both Wagner and Mali’s government deny.

Wagner’s departure comes amid broader restructuring under Russia’s Ministry of Defense following the death of founder Yevgeny Prigozhin. While the group calls the exit voluntary, analysts say shifting geopolitics may be behind the move.

Mali’s government has yet to comment, and concerns remain over how the withdrawal will affect the country’s fight against extremism. Wagner’s exit leaves questions about Russia’s future role in the Sahel region.