Congo-Brazzaville gears up for controversial March 15 presidential election

Since late February, the Republic of Congo has been alive with the March 15 presidential campaign. Among seven candidates, incumbent Denis Sassou Nguesso was the first to launch his bid, drawing massive crowds at a rally in Pointe-Noire, the country’s economic capital. With over 40 years in power, Sassou Nguesso projects confidence and fresh ambitions for his people, yet public skepticism remains high over the opposition’s chances against the ruling party candidate.

A local citizen reflected the prevailing sentiment: “The PCT already has victory in hand, what can we say? Do the other candidates have the means? It’s already won in my opinion.”

Concerns over electoral governance run deep. Since 2015, Tournons la Page Congo, a coalition of 14 NGOs, has documented repeated irregularities in post-election reports and issued recommendations to improve transparency and fairness.

Christian Mounzéo, coordinator of TLP Congo, emphasized: “The recommendations we’ve made to improve electoral governance remain a concern. An election must take place under conditions of transparency, fairness, and equality. Yet this one is happening somewhat behind closed doors.”

For the ruling majority, maintaining credibility is a different challenge. Jean François Kando, federal president of the ruling party in Pointe-Noire, said: “We cannot doubt the President’s commitment to making Congo a rich and prosperous country. Elections are held every five years, so electoral cycles are regular.”

Despite the seeming dominance of the ruling party, observers say voter turnout will remain a decisive factor and it is also one of Denis Sassou Nguesso’s most pressing goals, as he seeks to demonstrate legitimacy in a highly contested political climate.