Nigeria: Date set for presidential election

Nigeria announced on Friday that it will hold its presidential election on February 20 2027, with a staggered timetable for legislative elections.

The country's Election commission chief hailed the move as a "significant milestone in our democratic journey".

He added that a vote to choose state governors will be held on March 6, 2027.

The vote will test the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu, who is considered as a candidate for re-election.

One of his challengers will be the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who has announced that he will be running in next year's election.

It comes after Nigeria’s upper house of parliament adopted an amendment enabling live publication of election results.

In recent years the country’s election commission has made use of technology aimed at improving the integrity of election results.

However, confidence in results remains shaky, with post election litigations commonplace.