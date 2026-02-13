Nigeria: Date set for presidential election

Nigeria
Nigeria announced on Friday that it will hold its presidential election on February 20 2027, with a staggered timetable for legislative elections.
The country's Election commission chief hailed the move as a "significant milestone in our democratic journey".
He added that a vote to choose state governors will be held on March 6, 2027.
The vote will test the reform agenda of President Bola Tinubu, who is considered as a candidate for re-election.
One of his challengers will be the Labour Party’s Peter Obi, who has announced that he will be running in next year's election.
It comes after Nigeria’s upper house of parliament adopted an amendment enabling live publication of election results.
In recent years the country’s election commission has made use of technology aimed at improving the integrity of election results.
However, confidence in results remains shaky, with post election litigations commonplace.
00:54
Nigeria: Kwara state massacre survivors terrorised, death toll at 162
01:11
Nigerian President Tinubu deploys army following Kwara State massacre
Go to video
Nigeria: Soldiers face trial for alleged Tinubu coup plan
00:09
Republic of Congo presidential election set for March 15
01:09
Uganda's military chief gives opposition leader 48 hours to surrender to police
00:24
'Opposition was lucky,' Ugandan President Museveni says after securing seventh term