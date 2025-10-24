Graffiti gains support in Guinea’s capital

Diaw, originally from Senegal, says graffiti was once widely viewed in Guinea as vandalism, but public perception has shifted as artists have used the medium to raise awareness and celebrate cultural figures. His work now features portraits of musicians and African independence leaders across the capital’s busiest streets. Graffiti has long thrived in Senegal, but Diaw found the art form was almost absent when he moved to Guinea in 2018. To gain acceptance, he began with public education murals, including campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic. As Conakry continues to expand and urbanise rapidly, his large-scale portraits have become highly visible parts of the city’s landscape, drawing support from both local officials and residents. The collective says graffiti’s accessibility makes it a powerful tool for conveying messages, with thousands of people passing the murals each day. Artists within the movement hope to see more young people, especially women, join the growing scene. Many residents say the artworks have helped reshape the city’s appearance and identity, bringing colour and cultural memory to Conakry’s busy streets.