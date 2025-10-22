Russian strikes kill six in massive overnight attack on Ukraine

Ukrainian officials said the overnight bombardment targeted multiple cities, including Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Odesa and Chernihiv, as part of what they described as a renewed effort by Moscow to cripple the country’s power system ahead of winter. In the Kyiv region, a mother and her two daughters — aged six months and 12 years — were killed when a strike set their home ablaze in the village of Pohreby. Elsewhere in the capital, two people died and several were injured after drone debris ignited fires in high-rise buildings, prompting extensive rescue operations. Emergency services reported that dozens of residents, including children, were pulled from burning apartments as flames spread through several residential blocks. The attack also damaged a medical facility and caused blackouts in parts of the capital and other cities. Ukraine’s energy minister described the strikes as a “massive combined attack” that continued into the morning. The latest assault came a day after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed a planned meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying he did not want it to be “a waste of time.”