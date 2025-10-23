Severe winds batter New Zealand for second time in a week

Authorities said the gales posed significant risks to travel and infrastructure, particularly in areas already affected by severe weather earlier in the week. The strongest gusts were recorded in the lower North Island, including the capital Wellington, and across parts of the South Island such as Christchurch. Emergency services were placed on alert as falling branches, damaged power lines, and blocked roads were reported throughout the day. Despite the extensive disruption, officials confirmed that no injuries or deaths had been reported. Weather forecasters warned that high winds could continue into Friday, urging residents to remain cautious as crews worked to clear debris and restore normal transport operations.