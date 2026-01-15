Welcome to Africanews

AFCON 2025: Burkina Faso sack coach Brama Traoré

Burkina Faso coach Brama Traore before the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations round of 16 match against Côte d'Ivoire in Marrakesh, Morocco, on 6 January 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Themba Hadebe/Copyright 2026 The AP. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Burkina Faso

Burkina Faso has sacked coach Brama Traoré and his assistants following the team's disappointing performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Burkina Faso Football Federation declared on Wednesday that the team's performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco fell "far short of the objectives set for the national team . " Burkina Faso reached the round of 16, where they lost 3-0 to the defending champions, Ivory Coast .

"This poor performance has caused deep disappointment among supporters, those involved in national football, and the governing bodies ," the federation stated. "As a reminder, the clearly established objective before the start of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations was to reach at least the semi-finals, in line with the positive momentum and respectable performances achieved by the national team in previous editions."

Burkina Faso had also been eliminated in the round of 16 in the previous tournament. However, the Stallions reached the semi-finals of the 2021 edition, where they lost to the eventual champions, Senegal .

The federation thanked Traoré and his colleagues for their services since 2024 and assured "all supporters and partners that immediate steps will be taken to begin a new selection process for the technical staff" .

Burkina Faso did not qualify for the 2026 World Cup . Attention now turns to the qualifiers for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations , which will be held in Tanzania , Kenya and Uganda .

