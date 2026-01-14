Senegal through to AFCON final after 1-0 win against Egypt

Sadio Mané fired Senegal into the final of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 victory over seven-time winner Egypt on Wednesday.

The two-time African Footballer of the Year broke the deadlock in the 78th minute when he left fly from just outside the penalty area inside the bottom left corner after Lamine Camara’s initial effort was blocked. It sent celebrations of joy and relief among the Teranga Lions’ fans in the Grand Stade de Tanger, where the 2021 champion — after beating Egypt in the final — had taken the initiative but struggled for clear chances against the Pharaohs’ stubborn defense.

Senegal captain Kalidou Koulibaly will miss the title match — against either host Morocco or Nigeria, they were playing in Rabat later — after picking up a yellow card that meant a suspension and then going off injured in the 23rd minute.

Koulibaly was booked in the 17th for a tactical foul on Omar Marmoush. The captain was also sent off in the group-stage win over Benin and consequently missed the win over Sudan. His tournament was effectively ended when he had to be replaced by Mamadou Sarr because of injury. Nicolas Jackson had fired over just before Senegal displayed more attacking intent. Habib Diarra and Pape Gueye also had efforts saved.

Tensions boiled over when Mohamed Salah fouled his former Liverpool teammate Mané, but Senegal coach Pape Thiaw and Egypt counterpart Hossam Hassan managed to cool tempers.

Senegal’s Habib Diarra was booked for arguing, however, meaning he will miss the final, too. Salah sent in a dangerous free kick that went through a host of players and out before the break.

It was the closest the Pharaohs had gone to scoring. Senegal had 11 shots — four on target — by the time Mané finally broke the deadlock. Egypt, with none, was forced to react. Marmoush had an effort saved in stoppage time as Egypt’s desperate attempts failed to yield a result.