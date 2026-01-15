Morocco edge Nigeria on penalties to reach AFCON Final

Morocco booked their place in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations after defeating Nigeria on penalties following a tense 0–0 draw in Rabat. In a semi-final dominated by intensity rather than goals, the host nation eventually prevailed thanks to goalkeeper Yassine Bono’s heroics in the shootout.

Roared on by a passionate crowd at the Moulay Abdellah Stadium, the Atlas Lions imposed themselves early with aggressive pressing that disrupted Nigeria’s rhythm. The Super Eagles struggled to settle as every spell of possession was met with deafening noise from the stands. Ademola Lookman came closest for Nigeria in the first half, but his effort from the edge of the area was smartly saved by Bono.

Morocco gradually gained control but found it difficult to break down a resilient Nigerian defense. Ez Abde nearly settled the contest late on, only for Stanley Nwabali to produce a superb save to keep the score level. With neither side able to find a breakthrough, the match moved into extra time, where tension grew but chances remained scarce.

The deadlock persisted through 120 minutes, sending the tie to penalties. Bono emerged as the decisive figure, saving spot-kicks from Samuel Chukwueze and Onyemaechi. Youssef En-Nesyri calmly converted the final kick to seal Morocco’s passage to the final, where they will face Senegal. Nigeria will contest the third-place playoff against Egypt.