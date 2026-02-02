Three Sahel nations unite through theater to confront security crisis

In a display of cultural solidarity, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger have joined forces to produce a musical comedy titled A Sahel Vigil, using art as a space for dialogue, memory, and reflection on the region's pressing security challenges.

On stage in Ouagadougou, actors from the three nations—each severely tested by violence—merged theater, dance, and music into a performance intended to foster hope, love, tolerance, peace, and social cohesion.

“A Sahel Vigil creates a framework for the different communities of Mali, Niger, and Burkina to come together around the problems that concern us, to question, and then try to move forward,” said director Paul Zoungrana.

“It gives populations hope for peace and resilience, awakens our endogenous values, and shows that collaboration between artists of these three countries is possible.”

A Story of redemption

Mirroring traditional African night-time gatherings, the 110-minute show tells the story of a young man who, in total despair, joins a terrorist group and plans a suicide attack.

Through a vigil focused on transmitting traditional values, questioning contemporary realities, and strengthening social bonds, he decides to lay down his arms.

The performance allows the audience to immerse themselves in the heart of the Sahel's reality. “It reminds us of our ancestral values.

They told the story beautifully; it was a wonderful experience tonight—a rediscovery,” said spectator Moustapha Bara.

Theatre as a tool for change

The production brings together 14 artists to narrate the history of the Liptako-Gourma region through humor, emotion, and collective memory.

In a context marked by insecurity, art becomes a weapon for these actors. “Our weapon is theater; it is our profession.

We can and must use it to fight, to raise awareness, to also contribute to the current struggle,” declared Burkinabè actor Toudeba Bobelle.

Born from a collaboration between three cultural organizations, A Sahel Vigil aims to tour Africa, carrying a message of resilience and fraternity.