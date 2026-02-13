Mali: Exiled Imam calls for peace in Sahel region

On Thursday, exiled Malian imam Mahmoud Dicko urged an end to the jihadist violence engulfing the Sahel countries, insisting, ‘we must find a solution for the entire sub-region’.

Over the past ten years, Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger have been plagued by attacks from jihadist groups linked to Al Qaeda and the Islamic State.

The countries are also led by military juntas which took power in coups and are hostile to former colonial power France.

Paris used to be their partner in the fight against jihadism, but their troops have been expelled in favour of new ties, particularly Russia, as analysts observe.

The imam used to be president of Mali’s High Islamic Council and is viewed as one of the country’s most important men.

He inspired the protest movement which triggered the fall of Mali's last elected president, Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, in a coup six years ago.

He has lived in exile in Algeria since 2023.