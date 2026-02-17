Niger and Algeria announce start of 'new dynamic' after pipeline talks in Algiers

The head of Niger’s military junta has declared the start of a “new dynamic” with Algeria.

General Abdourahamane Tiani met with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune in Algiers on Monday to announce the construction of a new gas pipeline.

Tebboune said the visit marked the end to “an abnormal period of chilliness” between the two countries.

In April, Algeria shot down a drone from Mali - a member of the Alliance of Sahel States to which Niger and Burkina Faso also belong.

All three nations recalled their ambassadors to Algiers following the incident and Algeria followed suit.

The new pipeline runs from Algeria to Nigeria and will cross the territory of Niger. Initial steps are due to start after Ramadan.

The 4,000-kilometre Trans-Saharan Gas Pipeline will transport gas extracted in Nigeria to Algeria, and has been on the drawing board for more than 15 years.

Plans for the project had accelerated in early 2025 before the falling out between Algeria and the Sahel states.

Following Monday's meeting, Tebboune promised support for Niger, which is facing severe economic difficulties, listing plans for projects in the health and education sectors.

Algeria last week sent a delegation to Burkina Faso to discuss mining and hydrocarbons. But ties with Mali are still strained. Bamako accuses Algeria of maintaining ties with terrorist groups along their shared border.