Russia’s new ambassador presents credentials in Niger as ties deepen

Russia’s new ambassador to Niger presented his credentials on Thursday to the West African country’s military leader, as the two nations continue to strengthen ties.

Niger, along with its neighbours Burkina Faso and Mali, all ruled by military juntas, has developed close relations with Russia since their leaders seized power in a series of coups between 2020 and 2023, while relations with Western countries have deteriorated.

Previously, Russia’s ambassador to Niger was based in Mali. However, in August last year, President Vladimir Putin appointed Viktor Voropayev as Russia’s ambassador to Niamey, Niger’s capital.

A diplomatic source told AFP that Voropayev officially took up his post on Thursday, presenting his credentials to General Abdourahamane Tiani, the junta leader who came to power following the 2023 coup.

Russia has supported Niger in its long-running fight against jihadist militants, after the junta asked US and French troops , who had previously been involved in counterinsurgency operations, to leave the country.

Moscow has also shown interest in developing Niger’s significant uranium resources.

In 2024, Niger appointed General Abdou Sidikou Issa as its ambassador to Moscow, describing the move as “an embodiment of the desire to strengthen relations.”