Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Sport

sport

Rabat erupts as Morocco defeat Nigeria on penalties to reach AFCON final

A man plays a drum during celebrations following the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final soccer match between Morocco and Nigeria, in Rabat, Morocco, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026.   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Morocco

The streets of Rabat erupted in celebration late Wednesday night as Morocco’s Atlas Lions booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Moments after the final penalty was converted, fans flooded the capital’s main avenues, waving red-and-green flags, singing the national anthem, and celebrating deep into the night.

From the young to the old, Moroccans shared in a powerful moment of unity and relief after a tense and emotionally draining semi-final. “Long live Morocco! We will beat Senegal in the next match,” shouted one supporter, echoing the confidence and optimism felt across the city. Another fan praised the team’s resilience, admitting the shootout was almost unbearable. “My heart stopped during the penalties, but we deserve this,” he said. Many reserved special praise for goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, whose heroics once again proved decisive. “Thank you, Bounou. You were immense,” a supporter added.

Earlier in the evening, Morocco edged Nigeria 4–2 on penalties after a goalless draw that persisted through extra time.

Sunday’s final, to be played in Rabat, will see Morocco attempt to cap a memorable home campaign against Senegal, who are aiming to reclaim the continental crown they last won in 2021. For now, the nation celebrates, dreaming of history.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..