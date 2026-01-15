Rabat erupts as Morocco defeat Nigeria on penalties to reach AFCON final

The streets of Rabat erupted in celebration late Wednesday night as Morocco’s Atlas Lions booked their place in the Africa Cup of Nations final. Moments after the final penalty was converted, fans flooded the capital’s main avenues, waving red-and-green flags, singing the national anthem, and celebrating deep into the night.

From the young to the old, Moroccans shared in a powerful moment of unity and relief after a tense and emotionally draining semi-final. “Long live Morocco! We will beat Senegal in the next match,” shouted one supporter, echoing the confidence and optimism felt across the city. Another fan praised the team’s resilience, admitting the shootout was almost unbearable. “My heart stopped during the penalties, but we deserve this,” he said. Many reserved special praise for goalkeeper Yassine Bounou, whose heroics once again proved decisive. “Thank you, Bounou. You were immense,” a supporter added.

Earlier in the evening, Morocco edged Nigeria 4–2 on penalties after a goalless draw that persisted through extra time.

Sunday’s final, to be played in Rabat, will see Morocco attempt to cap a memorable home campaign against Senegal, who are aiming to reclaim the continental crown they last won in 2021. For now, the nation celebrates, dreaming of history.