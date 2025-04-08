Welcome to Africanews

Algeria suspends flights to Mali over airspace violations

By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

diplomatic crisis

Algeria has banned flights to and from Mali after repeated violations of its airspace, according to the country's state television. The move comes amid rising tensions between the two countries.

The decision, announced on Sunday, follows a series of incidents where Mali’s aircraft allegedly violated Algeria’s airspace. In response, the government has taken action to ensure its sovereignty and security in the region.

Mali, which has faced ongoing security challenges in recent years, has yet to formally respond to Algeria's latest move. This development could further strain diplomatic relations between the two countries.

As the situation unfolds, analysts suggest the airspace ban could impact regional travel and trade. The two nations are key players in West Africa, and their tensions will be closely watched by other governments in the region.

