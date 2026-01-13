Niger revokes licenses of truckers refusing to deliver fuel to Mali

Niger has revoked the licenses of around thirty transport operators and truck drivers for refusing to transport fuel to neighboring Mali, which is facing shortages due to a jihadist blockade.

Niger and Mali, a landlocked country ruled by a junta, are allied with Burkina Faso, which is also run by the military, and all three are facing an escalation in jihadist attacks.

Mali experienced a severe fuel shortage in October and November after militants from the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM), an Al-Qaeda affiliate, cut off fuel supplies to several towns in this arid West African country.

Niger, an oil-producing country, planned to send 82 fuel tankers to Bamako, the Malian capital, covering the 1,400 kilometers under military escort.

Niger's Ministry of Transport revoked the licenses of 14 carriers and 19 drivers for refusing to transport the fuel, according to a ministry statement seen by AFP on Monday.

Another operator received a one-year suspension. “This _refusal constitutes a serious violation of the legal and regulatory obligations in for_ce,” said Transport Minister Abdourahamane Amadou.

Burkina Faso, Niger and Mali have formed the Alliance of Sahel States, announced the creation of a 5,000-strong joint force and their three armies are jointly conducting operations against jihadists.

Fuel supply problems are once again affecting some regions of Mali, including Bamako airport, where several flights have been canceled in recent days.