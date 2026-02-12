Court ruling on Mali sanctions reignites regional integration debate {Business Africa}

A West African court has delivered a powerful legal warning by striking down the 2022 economic blockade imposed on Mali.

The ruling by the West African Economic and Monetary Union (WAEMU) Court challenges the legality of sanctions that were widely seen as one of the bloc’s strongest economic enforcement tools. More significantly, it exposes the economic costs of politicising trade within a region that has long championed integration as a pathway to growth.

The decision has reignited a broader question: Is regional integration in West Africa beginning to fracture — or is it being forced to evolve?

Economist Modibo Mao Makalou from BAmako says the ruling highlights a deeper structural issue — the lack of policy coherence between regional institutions such as ECOWAS and WAEMU.

In an increasingly competitive global economy, the ruling also prompts reflection on Africa’s broader economic strategy. Should regional blocs prioritise trade stability, market integration and investor confidence over political leverage? Or can both coexist without damaging growth?

For many analysts, the answer may define the next chapter of West Africa’s economic future.

Africa’s Tech Sector Shifts from Growth-at-All-Costs to Financial Discipline

After years of rapid expansion fueled by venture capital, Africa’s tech ecosystem is entering a new phase.

The funding slowdown — often described as a “funding winter” — forced startups to reassess their strategies. Now, in 2025, signs of recovery are emerging. But this rebound looks very different from the boom years.

Instead of chasing aggressive valuations and user growth at any cost, leading founders are prioritising sustainability. Increasingly, they are turning away from venture capital in favor of debt financing as a more disciplined growth strategy.

Debt, once viewed cautiously within Africa’s startup space, is now gaining traction as founders seek to avoid dilution and maintain greater control over their businesses. This shift reflects a broader maturation of the ecosystem — one that rewards profitability and operational efficiency over hype-driven expansion.

Investors, too, are becoming more selective, focusing on clear revenue models and stronger fundamentals.

The result is a leaner, more disciplined tech landscape — potentially more resilient in the long term.

The Business of Love: Valentine’s Day Spending Hits $29.1 Billion

Love may be priceless — but in 2026, it comes with a significant price tag.

Global Valentine’s Day spending is projected to reach 29.1 billion dollars, underscoring the growing commercialisation of the holiday worldwide.

In Zambia, this trend is increasingly visible. From florists and restaurants to retailers and event planners, businesses are capitalising on the seasonal surge in consumer spending.

But the rise in commercial activity is also sparking debate. As spending grows, so does the question: Is affection measured by the heart — or by the Kwacha?

For small businesses, Valentine’s Day presents a crucial revenue opportunity in a challenging economic climate. Yet for consumers facing rising living costs, the pressure to spend can feel increasingly commercialised.

The debate reflects a broader global tension between cultural celebration and consumerism — one that continues to reshape seasonal markets across Africa.