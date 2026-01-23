Mali unclogs fuel supply with 54-million-litre surge

Mali is experiencing a significant easing of its severe fuel shortage, following the import of over 54 million liters of petroleum products in ten days. This surge in supply marks a critical step toward ending the crisis that has hampered the economy and daily life for weeks.

Authorities reported that 1,192 tanker trucks were mobilized in January to resupply the country.

This effort included 875 trucks delivering over 40 million liters between January 12-18, and a further 317 trucks bringing in an additional 14.4 million liters shortly after.

Impact on stations and queues

The increased imports have raised service station refueling rates, notably to 53.9% during the first wave.

This has led to a visible reduction in the long queues that had become commonplace in the capital, Bamako, and other major urban centers in recent weeks.

Structural challenges remain

Despite the improvement, officials and industry professionals acknowledge persistent systemic issues.

A recent coordination meeting between the government and petroleum groups highlighted ongoing challenges related to rationing, logistics, and the urgent need to establish a commercial security stockpile to prevent future shocks.

Building reserves for future stability

With the high-consumption period of Ramadan approaching, the Minister of Industry and Commerce, Moussa Alassane Diallo, emphasized the strategic priority of creating fuel reserves.

This measure is seen as essential for transitioning from crisis management to ensuring long-term market stability for Mali's economy and citizens.