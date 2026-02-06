Malawi: supply stocks improve, but fuel crisis far from over

For the first time in about five years, Malawi has managed to accumulate sufficient fuel stocks to last the country for 15 days. The government now wants to increase that number to 30 days - but the fuel shortage crisis is not yet over.

Malawi's long-term battle against the shortage of fuel, a continuous source of frustration for drivers and motorists, has not finished - but sometimes, there are glimpses of hope, like this one: the government announced on Friday that for the first time in five years, fuel reserves reached a level that can last the country for 15 days.

The government has confirmed plans that it wants to increase these reserves to a total of a month. Accoding to Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Justin Saidi, reaching this goal would also have positive effects on fuel prices on the black market and the prices of other products.

The crisis is however far from over.

Despite these positive signals, fuel remains scarce and, above all, expensive. In late January, the country's energy regulator increased petrol and diesel prices by more than 40%, bringing the price increase since October to a total of 95% for petrol and 80% for diesel.

The fuel crisis is also a long-standing issue, and already caused public discontent under the previous presidency by Lazarus Chakwera.

Whether the new administration can finally put an end to the shortage and help Malawi's feeble economy find its feet again, is not yet certain.