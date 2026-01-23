Malawi launches cholera vaccine rollout

Malawi has launched a three-day cholera vaccine rollout this week, in a bid to curb the threat of a disease that claims tens of thousands of lives worldwide each year.

It comes as officials have warned of “a steady rise” in cases across the country.

Among the locations targeted by local health officials for the rollout was the Chilomoni township, a densely populated area in the commercial capital, Blantyre.

At least 17 cases have been reported in the city in recent weeks, with one death.

The South African country is one of several African nations that face the threat of the disease, which has been heightened by abnormally heavy rains and flooding.

More than 300,000 cases of cholera were reported in Africa last year - marking a major blow to the continent in its fight against the disease. It marks the worst toll in 25 years.

Cholera is a disease resulting from a bacterium usually spread through infected water or food.

It’s mostly treatable with rehydration medication, and there are a handful of effective vaccines.