Morocco still battling disastrous floods, rescue efforts underway

More than 140 000 people in total have been evacuated as authorities attempt to bring the population to safety following disastrous downpours in the north of the country.

Several provinces in northern Morocco were placed in weather alert warnings by authorities after heavy downpours over the past days flooded large parts of the zone.

Around 140 000 inhabitants in total were evacuated to rescue them from flooding.

But for some, the precautionary measures came too late. In Ksar El-Kébir, several residents had to be rescued from roofs after the water levels rose quickly.

The rain notably led the water level of Wadi Al-Makhazin Dam to rise significantly. The increase is due to strong inflows from the Loukkos River basin, raising concerns about potential flooding in nearby areas.

Local authorities are closely monitoring the situation and managing water releases to reduce pressure on the dam and protect downstream communities.

Authorities and emergency services have also launched aerial operations to ensure the delivery of essential supplies, including food and drinking water, while assessment teams continue to monitor the situation.