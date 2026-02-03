Tens of thousands evacuated in northern Morocco amid heavy rainfall

Morocco
More than 50,000 people have been evacuated from their homes in Ksar el-Kebir about a 190 kilometres north of the Moroccan capital, Rabat.
Severe weather and heavy rainfall affecting several provinces has resulted in significant flooding in the town.
The interior ministry said they have been taken in by relatives or housed in temporary shelters set up by the authorities.
Authorities said the Moroccan army had been deployed to support relief efforts on the instructions of King Mohammed VI.
As rising water levels in the Loukkos River spread across several neighbourhoods, officials banned entry into the town.
Electricity has been cut in parts of it and schools were ordered to remain closed until Saturday.
Officials say the floods were partly triggered by water released from a nearby dam which had reached full capacity.
The heavy rainfall has brought an end to a seven‑year drought that pushed Morocco to invest heavily in desalination plants.
The national weather service has forecast heavy rains, strong winds, and snowfall at altitudes above 1,500 metres to continue in the area until Wednesday.
