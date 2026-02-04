Morocco orders mass evacuations as flood risk soars

More than 108,000 evacuations have been recorded by Morocco’s Interior Ministry since heavy rains caused water levels to rise in Ksar El Kebir province last Friday.

Local authorities, who are continuing emergency operations, have urged residents in flood‑prone areas of the northwestern plains to leave immediately.

Flood risks are increasing due to heavy rainfall, swollen rivers and additional water being released from full dams. The number of people evacuated by the authorities has reached 108,432, according to the Interior Ministry.

Helicopters have been deployed for rescue operations as rising waters flood fields and villages in the northwest. The army has been deployed since Friday to assist with evacuations, after a red alert was issued because of further heavy rainfall forecast this week.

Northwestern Morocco, known as the Gharb region, is an important cereal‑growing area made up of low‑lying plains that drain poorly after weeks of heavy rain and because of the lack of slope. Rainfall in Morocco has increased by 215% compared with last year and by 54% compared with the historical average, according to official data.