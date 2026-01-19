Senegal stun Morocco in AFCON 2025 final to retain continental crown [Football Now]

AFCON 2025 concluded with a dramatic finale as Senegal defeated hosts Morocco to be crowned champions of Africa, capping a tournament filled with surprises, emotion and unforgettable moments on and off the pitch.

Pape Gueye scored in extra time for the Teranga Lions to beat host Morocco 1-0 in a chaotic final on Sunday, which at one point saw fans trying to storm the field and Senegal's players walking off the pitch to protest a penalty decision deep into second-half stoppage time.

It was unclear whether the game could continue amid fan-steward clashes.

"We all saw what happened at the end of the match, but we took the decision to come back onto the pitch and give everything," Gueye said.

Play resumed after a stoppage of 14 minutes, only for Senegal's Édouard Mendy to easily save Brahim Díaz's attempt at a Panenka penalty when he lobbed the ball straight into the goalkeeper's arms with the last kick of normal time.

Gueye then scored the winning goal in the fourth minute of extra time when he swept the ball into the top right corner with his left boot.

Full capacity

The 69,500-capacity Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium emptied quickly after the final whistle. Few were left to see the Senegalese players lift the trophy.

Throughout the competition, from the streets to the stadiums, the atmosphere was electric. The clash between Morocco and Senegal provided a fitting climax, delivering a tense final that kept fans across the continent on the edge of their seats.

But this Africa Cup of Nations was about more than just football. It showcased cities, infrastructure and communities across Morocco, highlighting the movement of fans and the journeys that helped connect the entire country.

A living legacy

AFCON 2025 also left a tangible legacy. In Casablanca, football’s impact extended far beyond the stadiums into local neighbourhoods.

One community playground in the city was renovated and transformed into a dedicated space where young players can train, play and dream, an apparently small intervention with potentially lasting social impact.

“I saw the passion the kids had for football, and at the same time the lack of opportunities,” said Nassim, a community coach with Replay, an organisation involved in the project. “Most of them were dropping out of school.”

He described how the playground had been in poor condition before the renovation. “You have to see this place before you understand its state,” he said. “The kids even helped us by throwing the trash away."

Another coach, Nicolas, said the aim was to create opportunities through sport. "We want to do something for the kids and for ourselves as well," he explained. "The ultimate goal is to build a major project that can help children find a different path in the sports industry."

From renewed public spaces to crowded streets and fan zones, every element of the tournament was built towards the decisive night of the competition.