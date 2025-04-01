Tebboune and Macron commit to enhancing bilateral cooperation between Algeria and France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune agreed on Monday during a phone call to revitalize their bilateral relationship. Following months of tension, this renewed partnership is expected to lead to a resumption of security and migration cooperation, as stated in a joint communiqué.

President Macron also expressed his trust in President Tebboune's judgment and urged for a gesture of compassion and humanity towards Franco-Algerian writer Boualem Sansal, who was sentenced to five years in prison by an Algerian court last Thursday.

The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to reestablish the productive dialogue they initiated with the Algerian Declaration in August 2022, which had previously resulted in significant gestures regarding historical memory.

The communiqué emphasized that the strong ties—especially human connections—between France and Algeria, along with their respective strategic and security interests, and the challenges facing Europe, the Mediterranean, and Africa, necessitated a return to an equal dialogue.

They highlighted their shared ambition for a robust, peaceful, and respectful relationship that honors each country's interests.

On the day of Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of Ramadan, the two presidents decided to promptly resume security cooperation, crucial in the fight against terrorism and human trafficking.

Additionally, the communiqué stressed the need to immediately restart migration cooperation, which has been at the center of recent tensions, aiming for results that address the concerns of both nations.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot is set to visit Algiers on April 6 to swiftly elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of ambition desired by both heads of state, as stated in a press release.

The two presidents have also agreed in principle to hold a future meeting, although further details were not provided.

The bilateral relationship faced a significant setback following President Macron's announcement in July 2024, where he expressed strong support for a Moroccan sovereignty plan for Western Sahara, a territory with an undefined status according to the UN, claimed by the Polisario independence movement, which is backed by Algeria.

In the fall, tensions escalated further with the arrest of Boualem Sansal for comments made to the French media outlet Frontières, known for its far-right stance, which were deemed to undermine Algeria's territorial integrity.

Additionally, the issue of the repatriation of Algerians facing expulsion from France has further strained relations between the two countries.

The crisis reached a peak after the February 22 attack in Mulhouse, which resulted in one death and was carried out by an Algerian national who had been subject to multiple repatriation requests that Algeria had denied.