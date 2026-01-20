Welcome to Africanews

Burkina Faso: Damiba extradited by Togo

President of Burkina Faso Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba addresses the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Sept. 23, 2022, at the U.N. headquarters.   -  
By Rédaction Africanews

extradition

Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba has been extradited by Togo to his home country where he’s accused by the junta of plotting a string of coups and assassination attempts.

He seized power in 2022 in Burkina Faso, before being ousted nine months later in the coup that installed the country’s current junta chief.

Gérard Lagoudou, a presenter at TVT, said "following a favourable opinion from the investigating chamber, Mr Paul Henri Sandaogo Damiba was handed over to the authorities of the Republic of Burkina Faso on January 17, 2026."

The latest accusation dates back to earlier this month He was arrested several days ago and has been handed over to authorities in Burkina Faso, according to a statement from the Togolese Justice Minister.

Damiba is being prosecuted for a string of offenses including embezzlement of public funds, corruption and incitement to commit offenses and crimes.

Togo’s justice minister said the extradition was greenlignted as Ouagadougou guaranteed that Damiba would have physical integrity and a fair trial.

