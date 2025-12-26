Adebayor slams Liverpool, Carragher for 'incredible disrespect' of Mo Salah

CAF Ambassador Emmanuel Adebayor has issued an effusive tribute to the world-class standards of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025, describing the host nation’s infrastructure as a blueprint for the entire continent.

Comparing the architecture and organization in Moroccan cities to global hubs like London and Madrid, Adebayor called the current setup an "inspiring" model for African development.

The legendary striker also praised the tactical evolution of the tournament, noting his excitement at seeing African teams—specifically Senegal—blend traditional strength with elite European tactics.

Beyond the pitch, Adebayor stood firmly behind African icons, offering a passionate defense of Mohamed Salah against recent media criticism in England, labeling the Egyptian "one of the best in history to ever play in the Premier League."

While expressing personal disappointment over the absence of Togo and Ghana, Adebayor credited CAF for fostering an environment where African coaches and players are now proving they can lead the world stage.