South Africa calls for peaceful resolution to Israel-Iran conflict

South Africa’s president Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed deep concern at the United States’ entry into the Israel-Iran war.

His comments come after Washington joined Israel’s bombing campaign of Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday.

Ramaphosa urged the US, Israel, and Iran to give the United Nations “the opportunity and space” to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

There has been mixed reaction from world leaders to the US attack.

Some have condemned the strikes, while others expressed fears of a wider conflict, while noting the threat posed by Tehran’s nuclear programme.

On Sunday, the UN Security held an exceptional emergency meeting called for by Iran, to discuss the US strikes.

UN chief, Antonio Guterres said he was “gravely alarmed” by Washington’s use of force.

"Two days ago, in this very chamber, I made a direct appeal. Give peace a chance. That call was not heeded,” he said.

He described the US bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities as a “perilous turn in a region that is already reeling”.

“From the outset of the crisis. I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East,” Guterres said.

As Iran said it would continue to defend itself by all means against US and Israeli military aggression, the UN chief said the region’s people "cannot endure another cycle of destruction".

Guterres warned against going down the “rat hole of retaliation after retaliation” saying diplomacy must prevail.