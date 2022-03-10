Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Uganda’s “first son”, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has not retired - Army

Uganda’s “first son”, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has not retired - Army
The son of Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni, Major General Muhoozi Kainerugaba attends a ceremony in which he was promoted from Brigadier to Major General at the country's m   -  
Copyright © africanews
PETER BUSOMOKE/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

Uganda

President Yoweri Museveni's son has not retired from the Ugandan army despite his social media announcement.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig-Gen Felix Kulaigye, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the commander of Uganda's land forces, is still active and has not even applied for retirement.

Gen Kainerugaba, widely believed to be Mr Museveni's successor, on Tuesday (8 March) posted on Twitter that he had retired from the army after 28 years of service.

Hours after the tweet went viral, a video of the "First Son" with his close friend, journalist Andrew Mwenda, was released. In the video, Gen Kainerugaba insisted he will only retire in eight years.

Mwenda said the retirement tweet was an error by Gen Kainerugaba's social media handlers.

Despite the denials, many Ugandans continue to believe that Gen Kainerugaba has resigned to succeed his father in the next presidential election.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..