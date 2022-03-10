Uganda’s “first son”, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba has not retired - Army

President Yoweri Museveni's son has not retired from the Ugandan army despite his social media announcement.

According to the army spokesperson, Brig-Gen Felix Kulaigye, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, who is also the commander of Uganda's land forces, is still active and has not even applied for retirement.

Gen Kainerugaba, widely believed to be Mr Museveni's successor, on Tuesday (8 March) posted on Twitter that he had retired from the army after 28 years of service.

Hours after the tweet went viral, a video of the "First Son" with his close friend, journalist Andrew Mwenda, was released. In the video, Gen Kainerugaba insisted he will only retire in eight years.

Mwenda said the retirement tweet was an error by Gen Kainerugaba's social media handlers.

Despite the denials, many Ugandans continue to believe that Gen Kainerugaba has resigned to succeed his father in the next presidential election.