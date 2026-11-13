São Tomé's president reappoints PM following legislative elections

São Tomé and Príncipe’s Prime Minister Américo Ramos will serve another term at the helm of the country’s government following legislative elections in September.

He was reappointed by President Carlos Vila Nova on Thursday, despite his Independent Democratic Action party coming second in the polls with 23 of the 55 seats in the National Assembly.

The Movement for the Liberation of São Tomé and Príncipe (MLSTP) came first, winning 24 seats, but still short of the 28 required for an absolute majority.

The president said that when the MLSTP failed to provide a guarantee of sufficient parliamentary support to ensure the stability of government action, he turned to Ramos’ party to form a government.

The MLSTP has reportedly disputed the claim.

Of the eight remaining elected representatives, six are from the coalition of the Independent Citizens' Movement, Socialist Party, and the National Unity Party, while two are members of the Basta movement.

Ramos' government will notably have to address the economic and social difficulties facing the archipelago, particularly the lack of opportunities that is driving a significant number of young people to leave the country.