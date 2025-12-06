3-year-old boy among 11 people killed in South Africa shooting

South Africa
At least 11 people are dead and 14 wounded after an early morning shooting on Saturday in the South African city of Pretoria.
At least 11 people have been killed in a shooting at a hostel in South Africa. Three minors including a 3-year-old boy are among the dead, police say. A 12-year-old boy and 16-year-old girl were also killed.
At least 14 others were injured when shots were fired at around 4am on Saturday morning at the Saulsville Hostel in Atteridgeville, west of Pretoria.
South Africa has a history of gun-related violence and one of the world’s highest murder rates.
01:08
Former South African president Jacob Zuma returned to court on Thursday, alongside French arms manuf
01:00
2027 Rugby World Cup: Springboks and All Blacks set for quarterfinal showdown
01:48
Zuma’s daughter resigns amid claims South Africans were lured into Ukraine War
01:18
World marks International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and Girls
02:43
"Tamujuntu": where South Africa and Brazil meet in dance
01:00
Pix of the Day: November 24, 2025