South Africa: Two school staff shot dead inside Tembisa Primary School

Authorities in South Africa are investigating the fatal shooting of a school principal and an administrative staff member at Inxiweni Primary School in Tembisa. The two women were killed inside the school’s administration block late on Tuesday afternoon.

The Gauteng Department of Education said the attack happened shortly after 5pm while staff were preparing for an upcoming meeting. Colleagues in a nearby office reported hearing several gunshots before taking cover. When they emerged, they found the 58-year-old principal and a 55-year-old administrator lying in the corridor.

Emergency teams arrived soon after but both victims were declared dead at the scene.

Police have opened a murder investigation, though no arrests had been announced as of Wednesday.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited the school hours later, meeting with officials and the families of the victims.

The education department said counselling teams and wellness personnel have been deployed to support teachers and learners affected by the attack.

Chiloane condemned the killings, calling them a shocking act of violence inside a space meant to be safe for children and educators. He urged police to act swiftly to find those responsible.