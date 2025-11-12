Ndimande brothers charged with murder of South African rapper AKA

Two brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, accused in the high-profile killings of South African rapper Kiernan "AKA" Forbes and businessman Tebello "Tibz" Motsoane, have been formally charged in Durban.

After months of legal battles in Eswatini, the brothers were extradited to South Africa and are facing 20 charges including murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and firearms offenses.

Their charges also relate to other violent crimes, including the murder of a taxi boss in Amanzimtoti near Durban.

The extradition handover took place on the morning of November 11, 2025, at King Shaka International Airport, with Interpol officials from both South Africa and Eswatini coordinating the operation.

The suspects were transported under heavy security to the Durban Central Police Station, escorted by police units and monitored by a police helicopter.

The brothers appeared in Durban Magistrate’s Court the same day, where officials announced that they will stand trial alongside five other co-accused in the murders of AKA and Tebz, who were shot dead outside a popular Durban restaurant in February 2023.

Additional charges linked to separate cases of murder and attempted murder were also confirmed in court.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe praised the collaborative efforts between South African and Eswatini authorities, the National Prosecuting Authority, and Interpol for securing the extradition and bringing the suspects to justice.

The Ndimande brothers are due to return to court on November 25 for further proceedings.

This case highlights the cross-border cooperation necessary to tackle organized crime impacting high-profile incidents in South Africa and the region.