South Africa: U.S. aims to process 4,500 refugee applications each month

According to a U.S. contracting document, the Trump administration is aiming to process 4,500 refugee applications from South Africa.

Meanwhile refugee applications from other areas have been severely cut.

The Trump administration claims that white South Africans face discrimination in their home country.

''Through this resettlement programme for these folks who were vetted in South Africa, we’re sending a clear message that the United States really rejects the egregious persecution of people on the basis of race in South Africa and we welcome these people to the United States and to a new future''., said Chris Landau, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State.

South Africa’s government has insisted that white people in the country do not face persecution.

But the Trump administration continues to insist that this is the case.

Laundau said, ''it’s not surprising that a country from which refugees come does not concede that they are refugees and unfortunately the South African government has not done what we feel is appropriate to guarantee the rights of the citizens to live in peace with their fellow South Africans which is why, under our domestic law, they were given refugee status''.

According to the South African chamber of commerce, some 67,000 people have expressed interest last year in relocating.