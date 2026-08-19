WHO says attacks on ambulances affecting DRC Ebola response

The Democratic Republic of Congo is facing its fastest-growing Ebola outbreak, but hostility from some local communities is complicating efforts to contain the disease.

Health workers say attacks on medical teams and vehicles have become a recurring challenge. Dr Thierno Baldé, an incident manager with the World Health Organization, said one of the response operation’s ambulances was attacked in Bunia, describing such incidents as a regular threat to healthcare services.

“Almost on a daily basis,” Baldé said, health workers face reactions from communities struggling to cope with the disease and its consequences.

The outbreak has now killed more than 2,300 people, making it the deadliest Ebola outbreak ever recorded in Congo.

Health workers say community engagement is one of the biggest challenges in the response. They stress the need for residents to understand how Ebola spreads, recognize its symptoms and know where to seek help when someone falls ill.

For families already dealing with sick or dying relatives, fear and mistrust can make the situation even more difficult.