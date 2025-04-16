Indigenous and climate activists rally in Brasília ahead of COP30

Dozens of Indigenous leaders and environmental activists gathered outside Brazil’s Itamaraty Palace in Brasília, calling for bold climate action ahead of COP30, set to take place in Belém this November.

In a symbolic act, they scattered ashes from Amazon forest fires to demand an end to fossil fuel dependence and advocate for a just energy transition.

“This banner, this cry, only symbolizes a global request for Brazil,” said Brazilian art activist Mundano. “We’ve long been a reference in clean and renewable energy. Now, we have the opportunity to lead by example in this urgent COP30 transition.”

The demonstration featured voices from across the globe, including Portia Adu-Mensah, national coordinator of 350 Ghana Reducing Carbon. “Community matters,” she said. “We need to put community women at the front line for a just energy transition.”

The event highlighted solidarity among climate defenders, with representatives from countries like Ghana and Papua New Guinea uniting to amplify the demand for climate justice on the road to COP30.