South Africa drops screening of Melania Trump documentary in cinemas

South Africa's main cinema houses have pulled a documentary about US First Lady Melania Trump just ahead of its release, with the distributor citing "the current climate", local media reported.

"Melania" was not listed on the websites of the Nu Metro or Ster Kinekor theatres on Thursday, the day before its international release on January 30.

News24 media reported Wednesday the South African distributor Filmfinity had abruptly dropped the film.

"Given the current climate, the film will no longer be releasing theatrically in (the) territory," the site quoted the distributor's head of marketing, Thobashan Govindarajulu, as saying.

It was not clear what "climate" he was referring to and AFP could not immediately reach a company representative for details.

Nu Metro confirmed to AFP Thursday that it had been told by Filmfinity to withdraw the film.

"The rights sit with Filmfinity, and it's at their request that we are not releasing it," Nu Metro said in a statement.

The South African government has strained ties with the administration of President Donald Trump, which has criticised Pretoria's position on a range of domestic and international policies.

Trump has notably repeated false claims that Pretoria is behind a "genocide" of the white Afrikaans community, which he has invited to settle in the United States.